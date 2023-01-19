With 2023 well underway, regional fire departments and districts have compiled total response numbers for 2022. Across the region, 2022 showed an increase in emergency responses compared to 2021.

Tri-Cities

The Kennewick Fire Department responded to 13,960 emergency incidents in 2022, a 15.6% increase.

The Pasco Fire Department responded to 8,336 service calls in 2022, increasing 13%.

Richland Fire and Emergency Services responded to 9,936 calls, increasing 14.4%. Of these calls, 3,279 were fire responses.

Benton County Fire District 1 responded to 2,013 calls in 2022, an 8% increase. The majority, 51%, of the calls were for emergency medical services.

Benton County Fire Protection District 2 responded to 1,316 calls in 2022, roughly the same as the year before at only a 1.5% increase. Of these calls, 480 were fire responses.

In 2022, Franklin County Fire District 3 responded to its highest number of calls since 2018 at 804.

Yakima County

Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a record-breaking 3,205 calls in 2022, nearly 300 more than the year before.

West Valley Fire-Rescue responded to 1,081 alarms in its district during 2022, a 14% increase. Only 78 calls were for fire.

The Naches Fire Department responded to the exact same number of calls in 2021 and 2022, 397.

The Selah Fire Department responded to over 300 more calls in 2022 than in 2021.

Eastern Oregon

Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to 6,112 incidents in 2022, up 9% from the year before.

Not all districts and departments in the area have reported final numbers for 2022. This list is ongoing and will be updated as information is available.