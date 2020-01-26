Fire evacuates and temporarily shuts down Pasco frozen yogurt shop

PASCO, WA - A frozen yogurt shop in Pasco had to be evacuated and shut down earlier today due to a fire.

The Pasco Fire Department received a call around 12:30 in the afternoon from the My Froyo shop near Road 68. When crews arrived, the fire was not ablaze but smoke was coming out of the building.

Luckily, the shop did not have any major damage but it is expected to remain shut down until sometime Sunday due to a code enforcement inspection.

Inspectors say the cause of the fire is most likely electrical.