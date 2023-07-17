RICHLAND, Wash.- The natural cover fire in the Brentwood area of Richland is now out.
The fire began as a vehicle fire that Richland Police responded to at 1:09 p.m. The fire spread to the surrounding area and fire crews from West Richland and Benton County responded.
According to Sgt. McCauley with the Richland Police no homes were damaged, but windy conditions remain a concern.
1:32 p.m.
Homes are currently being evacuated in the Brentwood area of Richland due to a natural cover fire
Residents are asked to follow all directions of fire and law enforcement personnel on the scene and everyone else is asked to avoid the area if possible according to Benton County Fire District 1.
The Richland Fire Department is asking everyone to avoid the area Columbia Park Trail and Rockwood as crews fight the fire.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.