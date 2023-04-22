BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Crews from Benton County Fire District 1 say just after 11 a.m. they responded to a fire on the 210000 block of E. 193 PR SE. BCFD1 says the home owner had just finished mowing his yard and went inside. Shortly after he heard a car honking and went outside to find a fire.
Crews say that a pile of straw had spontaneously ignited and spread to a nearby pile of brush and wood. The crews on scene were able to quickly get the fire under control but the fire did spread to a shed nearby causing some damage as well as a cargo trailer. BCFD1 says, one kitten did not make it out.
