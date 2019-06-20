UPDATE 3:01 AM: Crews told our NBC Right Now team that they have contained most of the fire.
Crews are still on the scene watching over hot spots.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
FINLEY, WA - Firefighters are battling a brush fire that sparked up near Hover Park in Finley a little after 3:30 Thursday afternoon.
The fire started near Meals Road and Toothaker Road. People nearby told NBC Right Now there was heavy smoke and flames, fairly close to the road.
Several different agencies are out fighting the fire now.
No word yet on where or how the fire started, but we'll update this story once that information is revealed.