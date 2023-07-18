Fire in Hermiston Oxbow Trail forces homeless campers to evacuate

HERMISTON, Wash.- Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a brush fire at on West Elm behind Oxbow on Tuesday, June 18 at 2:29 p.m.
According to UCFD 1 there are many homeless camps in the area that have been advised to evacuate.
Several dogs have also been rescued from the area according to UCFD 1.
Officials said no injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that the fire was in Umatilla, WA. That has now been corrected.
