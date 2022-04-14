KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police Department responded to calls of a house fire on W. Metaline Dr. near the Kennewick School District Facility Services building around 3:40 a.m.
KPD says the fire only destroyed the house and did not threaten any other buildings.
Officers say the house did not have anyone living inside when the fire began.
Kennewick Fire Department put the fire out quickly but does not know the cause of the fire.
KFD says there are no injuries in this fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.