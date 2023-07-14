MABTON, Wash.- A fire in Mabton Washington has burned over 700 acres of land.
Earlier today crews were called to a fire that began on Turpin Road.
According to John Jensen Bickleton Fire Chief, the fire grew to between 700 and 800 acres in size. It is now fully contained and in mop up status.
During the fire one home was threatened. Crews worked quickly to evacuate the home and fight the fire. The home was not damaged according to Bickleton fire Chief
Currently, no injuries have been reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.