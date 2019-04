PASCO, WA- Fire crews responded to the Carjo apartments off of W. Sylvester St. in Pasco for a reported fire around noon Sunday.

According to Pasco FD a resident saw smoke above his apartment, he tried to put it out and failed.

Fire crews from Pasco, Kennewick and Franklin County all arrived at the scene and entered the complex from the roof.

It is still unknown what caused the fire.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.