PASCO, Wash.- According to a social media post made on the platform formally known as twitter, a Fire in Pasco burns car and forklift.
According to Franklin County fire District #3, a fire at 502 green Road in Pasco burned a vehicle, forklift and some wood trusses.
According to FCF #3, no other structures were damaged. And no injuries have been reported at this time.
Crews are working to mop up remaining hot spots.
The cause is still under investigation.
