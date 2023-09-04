Fire in Pasco

Photo courtesy of Franklin County Fire District #3

PASCO, Wash.- According to a social media post made on the platform formally known as twitter, a Fire in Pasco burns car and forklift. 

According to Franklin County fire District #3, a fire at 502 green Road in Pasco burned a vehicle, forklift and some wood trusses. 

According to FCF #3, no other structures were damaged. And no injuries have been reported at this time. 

Crews are working to mop up remaining hot spots. 

The cause is still under investigation. 