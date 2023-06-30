PASCO, Wash.- Pasco Fire Department has reported a fire on 182 near Road 68. The fire is in the median.
Drive slowly and watch for firefighting equipment near the road.
Pasco Fire Department warns those pulling trailers to check their safety chains. Dragging chains can spark and start fires.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.