PROSSER, Wash. —
West Benton Fire Rescue responded to a fire Tuesday, March 22, involving two homes and one car. The initial call came around 6 p.m.
According to WBFR, one homeowner had gone inside while replacing their car’s fuel pump. When he came back outside, he reported his car was on fire. The fire spread to his carport, then his house, located at 1915 Miller Avenue. The fire also spread to his neighbor’s house from there.
The scene was cleared around 1 a.m. Everyone displaced had a place to go.
