TIETON, WA - On Tuesday afternoon a house fire in Tieton got out of control. It quickly burned one house and damaged another.

The fire happened near Wisconsin Avenue and Washington Street; both of the houses are unlivable at this time. The neighbor whose house was damaged says she's lucky to be alive.

"I was sleeping and then somebody knocked on the door and I came running out this way. Went out that door and I could see all the fireballs coming at me," said Felisa Cox.

The fire completely destroyed Cox's neighbors house and caused extensive damage to hers.

"Basically the floor is going to be really bad because it's completely water logged here. The big damage is actually in the bathroom," said Cox.

Cox is packing up her things to go live with a friend, and as she goes through her house one word is on her mind, "Lost. Very lost. After all the years I've lived here and it's gone."

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.