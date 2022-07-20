YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima City Fire Department responded to calls about a fire at Franz Bakery Outlet on N 4th Ave. around 2:30 a.m.
Yakima City Fire Chief DJ Goldsmith says they saw smoke coming from the roof and found the heating and air conditioning unit caught on fire.
The fire is out and firefighters are investigating the damage to determine the cause.
Fire Chief Goldsmith says there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
The firefighters believe the cost of damages is about $25,000 and have not been able to contact the owners.
