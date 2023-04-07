SALEM, Ore.- Nominations for the 2023 Golden and Silver Sparky Awards have been extended to April 21. The awards are handed out by the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
The OSFM hands out the awards every year to appreciate efforts to advance fire prevention and education. The Golden Sparky award goes to a member of the Oregon fire service, while the Silver Sparky honors a public citizen.
Nominations are open to anyone and need an explanation of contributions to preventing fire and fire losses that the nominee has achieved.
