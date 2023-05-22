OLYMPIA, Wash.- May is wildfire awareness month and the state Fire Marshal's Office is encouraging Washingtonians to be prepared for wildfire season.

More than 1,500 wildfires were reported throughout Washington last year according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NICC), causing more than $3.2 million in losses and damages.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, residents can take some simple steps to prepare for a wildfire and protect their properties.

Create a wildfire action plan:

Create an evacuation plan from your home. Have important documents and enough essentials to last up to 72 hours prepacked.

Create a family communication plan with a known point of contact in case of separation.

Remember to plan for pets and animals.

Sign up for wildfire alerts if they are available in your area.

If told to evacuate, go quickly and do not return home until until directed to do so by emergency personnel.

Protect your home: