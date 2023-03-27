OLYMPIA, Wash.- 3,730 fires in a three-year period were caused by flammable or combustible liquids in the state of Washington. With dangerous liquids in the workplace, on the highways and even in homes, the State Fire Marshal's Office is promoting safety to avoid future fires.
Flammable and combustible liquids have temperature that will produce enough vapor create a mixture that can be ignited with the air. This temperature is referred to as the liquid's flash point.
Liquids that have these dangers can include gasoline, rubbing alcohol, nail polish remover, hand sanitizer and some cooking oils.
The Fire Marshal's Office has provided safety tips concerning these liquids.
- Keep hazardous liquids separate from any potential source of heat, sparks or flame.
- Do not smoke when working near flammable or combustible liquids.
- Use tightly sealed, approved containers when storing gasoline.
- Don't bring any gasoline indoors.
- If your clothes get a flammable liquid spilled onto them, keep the clothing outside until dried completely before washing.
- Use original containers when storing oil-based paints or flammable and combustible solvents.
- Do not pour gasoline into a container when the container is inside a vehicle or on the bed of a truck.
- Ensure that small engines are cooled off before refueling. Spilling fuel can easily ignite and cause burns.
For addition information on flammable and combustible liquid safety, the State Fire Marshal's ask to call them at 360-596-3929.
