MESA, WA - A fire burning on the north side of US-395 has forced the closure of the southbound lanes at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Franklin County Fire District 3 reported a 500-plus acre fire in Mesa. Multiple units and agencies responded. The fire is dangerously close to Highway 395, and the southbound lanes were closed at US-395 milepost 70, 12 miles south of Lind.

There is a detour available via local roads. There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes.

Washington State Patrol District 4 says the fire started from a fully engulfed semi and unloaded trailer, which caught the surrounding fields on fire.

