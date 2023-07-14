TOPPENISH, Wash.- At approximately 9:30 p.m. Yakima County Fire Department was called to a brush fire off of Highway 97 near milepost 62.
According to Captain Brian Bauer of YCFD #5, when they arrived at the brush fire it was found that several semi-trucks and other auto parts were engulfed in flames.
The fire began in the back of the parking lot for Pestoresi trucking and logistics. The fire then burned grass and vegetation.
YCFD then called in support from Toppenish Fire. After Toppenish assisted in securing the perimeter of the fire YCFD dismissed them and began to extinguish the flames.
The fire is now fully contained according to YCFD.
7 tractors and trailers were damaged by the fire.
No structures damage or injuries reported at this time according to YCFD.
