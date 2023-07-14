NACHES, Wash.- A fire is burning near Windy Point Campground off of U.S. Highway 12.
Naches Fire Department is responding. Washington State Department od Natural resources is on scene.
according to Naches Fire Department, 2 helicopters have been ordered.
According to Naches Fire department, The fire is currently four acres in size, burning grass and wood.
As of now, Naches Fire Department has not called for any County resources.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
