RICHLAND, Wash.-
A large fire burning on I-182 Eastbound and Queensgate Dr. comes close to homes on Jason Loop.
People were evacuated and several streets were blocked off for traffic.
According to Richland Fire Battalion Chief Ron Duncan, several agencies were on scene to help contain the fire. Richland, Kennewick and Pasco Fire as well as Benton County Fire District 1, 2 & 4 and Franklin County Fire District 3 & 5.
The fire started around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night, Police officers initially reported to have believed a rollover crash caused the fire.
After speaking with Richland Fire, we're told the rollover was NOT the cause of fire.
Fire crews remain on scene monitoring hotspots, some of which have reignited throughout the night and Sunday.
They have decided to let the fire burn itself out instead of applying water.
"if we come over here and just put it out with water you still have some dry areas and they can easily just rekindle and then we're right back over here doing the same thing," says Walter Greer an EMT Richland Fire Department.
We're told the fire has burned about 50 acres and as fire season continues and humidity lowers, Richland Fire says more brush fires will be seen.
