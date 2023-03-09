Fire officials investigate fire in Hermiston High School bathroom

HERMISTON, Ore. — A fire in a Hermiston High School bathroom was put out by the school’s sprinkler system, according to Umatilla County Fire District 1. Fire crews were dispatched to the fire around 12:15 p.m. on March 9.
The fire was put out by the time UCFD1 arrived. Crews helped school staff squeegee water out of the school, according to the fire district’s post.
No one was injured in the fire, according to UCFD1. The cause is currently under investigation.
