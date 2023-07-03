KENNEWICK, Wash.- at 6:35 Benton County Fire Department was called to a vegetation fire on Clodfelter Road.
According to Ron Fryer, Public Information Officer for Benton County Fire District #1, the fire began at 6:35 p.m.
Several Residences were extremely close to the fire. Homeowners in the area were advised by Benton County Incident Management that evacuation may be needed.
Luckily Benton County FD was able to get the fire under control by 7:21 p.m. No structures were harmed. No evacuation was declared.
The fire was officially declared as under control by Benton County Fire District #1 at 7:21 p.m.
