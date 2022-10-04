PASCO, Wash. - October is National Fire Prevention Month and the Pasco Fire Department wants to remind people the importance of cleaning your heaters before the winter months and knowing what to do if a fire starts in your home.
Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department says, "Fire is very fast and that's what we want people to understand."
Shearer says more modern homes burn quickly and leave families with short windows of opportunity to get out on time, making an evacuation plan essential.
"With our man made materials now, the extra chemicals and glues and plastics that all our furniture and homes are made out of get very hot, very smoky, very fast, even faster than it was 20 years ago," says Shearer. "You could have as little as two minutes to get out of your house from the time the smoke alarms go off if you have working smoke alarms."
Shearer tells me the escape plan is a lot like the piano, the more you play the piano the better you are, but if you don't practice often you may not remember the plan.
"It's like muscle memory, so if you plan it and practice it a few times a year, in an emergency, you'll need it," says Shearer. "If you don't ever plan it and don't ever practice it, you're not going to know how to do it."
Director of the Benton-Franklin Boys and Girls Club in Prosser Chris Cisneros says he has kids from kindergarten to high school in the club and they practice their fire drill once a month so it's always at the top of their mind.
"It's pretty difficult especially working with younger kids getting them to realize this is something serious and that we have to take it very seriously," says Cisneros. "If something does happen we need to know where we're going to be and what's going on."
Shearer says PFD's main priority during this month is to keep people safe and they offer to check smoke detectors and help families plan their escape routes.
Valarie Oakley and her two kids, Amya and Ezra worked with Shearer in March of 2022 to practice their evacuation drill.
Oakley tells me she practices with her kids once a year and they have improved so much from the start, but she tells me the kids have loved doing it every time.
"It's like a challenge for us," says Amya.
"It's good to practice while they're young so then they can get familiar and not get scared of what's happening but be aware," says Valarie Oakley.
If you're interested in asking the Pasco Fire Department to check your smoke alarms or plan an escape route, the only requirement is that you live in the Pasco city limits.
