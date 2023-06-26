MID COLUMBIA, Wash.- U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS) has issued a ban on activities likely to cause fires during dry conditions and the upcoming 4th of July Holiday on wildlife refuges in the Mid Columbia River Fire Zone.
The fire protection order goes into effect at midnight on June 27 and will remain in effect until midnight on September 30.
“Over the 4th of July holiday, there is always a concern over fires being started by accident from people out enjoying our public lands,” said Visitor Services Manager, Dan Haas.
National Wildlife Refuges included in fire prevention order according to the FWS:
- Hanford Reach National Monument.
- Columbia, Cold Springs, Conboy Lake.
- McKay Creek.
- McNary.
- Toppenish.
- Umatilla.
What is banned under fire protection order:
- Use of any fire, including charcoal or cooking stoves.
- Smoking outside of a vehicle.
- Operating a vehicle without a spark arrestor.
- Fireworks and campfires.
