BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a fire near the Columbia River in southern Benton County on the night of June 8.
Benton County Fire District 1 and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) crews responded to the fire about six miles east of McNary Dam in the Berrian area around 9:20 p.m.
The fire was between railroad tracks and the river and could not be accessed with fire trucks according to BCFD 1. A BNSF high rail truck transported 10 firefighters to the fire. The small crew was able to use a pump to pull water from the river to fight the fire.
The fire was put out quickly, but crews remained on scene overnight according to BCFD 1. A BNSF fire crew from Pasco arrived on scene around 5 a.m. on June 9 and transported the crew that stayed overnight back to their vehicles after ensuring that the fire was completely out.
The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but according to BCFD 1 it may have been started by a passing train.
