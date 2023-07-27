OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Fire Marshals Office is reminding individuals with disabilities how to prepare for a fire

According to the National Fire Protection Association, it is estimated that physical disabilities was a factor in 460 home fire deaths in the years 2015-2019

According to SFMO, 63 fire related deaths of individuals who were reported to have physical or mental disabilities.

For those living with disabilities the SFMO encourages you to, Have smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside bedrooms.

Connect fire alarms so if one sounds, they all sound.

If you are hard of hearing you can use fire alarms with a vibrating pad, or flashing lights.

Know two exits out of every room, have an exit plan in case of emergency.

SFMO encourages you to test fir alarms once a month.

For more information you can contact the State Fire Marshall's Office at (360) 596-3929