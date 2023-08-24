OLYMPIA, Wash.-The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office is reminding both landlords and tenants about the importance of fire safety.
Landlords and renters should be aware of regulations concerning smoke detectors in rental units. According to the Fire Marshal's Office there were more than 8,000 fire incidents in residential properties in the state in 2022.
Fire alarm requirements in Washington:
- Rental units must have working smoke alarms.
- Renters and landlords should check with fire or building departments about state laws and local ordinances on smoke alarm installation and maintenance.
- Landlords must ensure smoke alarms are installed in rental units before tenants occupy the space.
- Renters must maintain smoke alarms by following the manufacturer's recommendations.
- Smoke alarms must be installed in every bedroom, outside every sleeping area and on every level of the home.
- Smoke alarms should be tested monthly.
- Smoke alarms should be replaced 10 years after the manufacture date.
- Rental agreements should include who is responsible for smoke alarm maintenance.
