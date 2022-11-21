Fire safety tips for you and your furry friends

UMATILLA, Ore. – According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), pets start about 700 home fires a year.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 shared in a Facebook post today pet fire safety tips to keep you and your pets safe:
Never leave pets unattended around an open flame such as a candle or fireplace.
If you have a pet who climbs around your kitchen or can accidentally bump your stove, use knob covers or remove knobs when you aren’t around.
The American Kennel Club recommends using monitored smoke detectors. These devices are connected to a monitoring center so emergency responders can be contacted when you’re not home.
Consider placing a pet alert sign near each entrance to your home to inform emergency responders that one or more pets are in your home and might need help.
In case of a fire, your pet is probably going to be scared–this is doubly true if a loud fire alarm is going off. Be sure you know where they are likely to hide inside the house.
