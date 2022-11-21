Fire safety tips for you and your furry friends

UMATILLA, Ore. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), pets start about 700 home fires a year.

Umatilla County Fire District 1 shared in a Facebook post today pet fire safety tips to keep you and your pets safe: 

  • Never leave pets unattended around an open flame such as a candle or fireplace. 

  • If you have a pet who climbs around your kitchen or can accidentally bump your stove, use knob covers or remove knobs when you aren’t around.

  • The American Kennel Club recommends using monitored smoke detectors. These devices are connected to a monitoring center so emergency responders can be contacted when you’re not home.

  • Consider placing a pet alert sign near each entrance to your home to inform emergency responders that one or more pets are in your home and might need help.

  • In case of a fire, your pet is probably going to be scared–this is doubly true if a loud fire alarm is going off. Be sure you know where they are likely to hide inside the house. 