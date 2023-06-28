WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD) responded to a burning tree that spread to a recycling plant on June 27.
Firefighters arrived at the fire near 13th and Elm on the north side of Highway 12 around 7:45 p.m. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire also responded.
According to a City of Walla Walla press release the fire spread from the tree to grass along the highway and ultimately to Walla Walla Recycling.
Fire crews contained the fire by 8:24 p.m. but remained on scene until 10 p.m. monitoring the area for flare ups and investigating. Property damage from the fire is estimated at $37,000 according to the City of Walla Walla.
