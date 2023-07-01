I-82 Wapato Fire

WAPATO, Wash.-

UPDATE 3:04 P.M.

According to a Facebook post from Yakima County Fire District 5, crews are actively fighting the fire along I-82. The fire has reportedly jumped the Yakima River.

I-82 is currently open to one lane from mile post 42 to milepost 44 eastbound.

There are no acreage estimates at this time.

UPDATE 12:51 P.M.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 is now reopened in both directions.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

According to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 is closed in both directions due to a fire.

WSDOT advises for drivers to detour through Yakima Valley Highway eastbound at milepost 40 and westbound at milepost 44.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.