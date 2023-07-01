WAPATO, Wash.-
UPDATE 3:04 P.M.
According to a Facebook post from Yakima County Fire District 5, crews are actively fighting the fire along I-82. The fire has reportedly jumped the Yakima River.
I-82 is currently open to one lane from mile post 42 to milepost 44 eastbound.
There are no acreage estimates at this time.
UPDATE 12:51 P.M.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 is now reopened in both directions.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
According to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 is closed in both directions due to a fire.
WSDOT advises for drivers to detour through Yakima Valley Highway eastbound at milepost 40 and westbound at milepost 44.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.