Weather Alert

...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH THIS EVENING... .A dry cold frontal passage will continue to produce breezy to locally windy west to northwest winds along the east slopes of the Cascades and the western Columbia Basin through this evening. In conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR610... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&