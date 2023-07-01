Weather Alert

...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .A dry cold front passing through western Canada today will induce breezy to locally windy west to northwest winds along the east slopes of the Cascades and the western Columbia Basin. In conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Northwest 25 to 35 mph gusting to 50 mph in the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&