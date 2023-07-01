I-82 WSDOT map
WSDOT

WAPATO, Wash.-

UPDATE 12:51 P.M.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 is now reopened in both directions.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

According to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 is closed in both directions due to a fire.

WSDOT advises for drivers to detour through Yakima Valley Highway eastbound at milepost 40 and westbound at milepost 44.

