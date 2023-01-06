PASCO, Wash.-
The higher risk for cancer among firefighters has an impact on more than just themselves. According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department one firefighter with cancer can cause a number of negative effects in the community.
"The data is moving toward 2/3 of all firefighters will have to deal with cancer during their 25–30-year career," Shearer said.
Shearer said that while a firefighter works through cancer their family has to undertake an emotional toll.
Because firefighters spend roughly a third of their lives together, shearer said they are often as close as family and their morale is hit as well.
Shearer also said this takes a toll on the station itself with an increase in cost from more people having to cover shifts and take on overtime.
Buildings made with newer materials burn hotter than they once did requiring a bigger emphasis on what firefighters wear. Shearer said this change has also made the chemicals in the smoke more likely to cause cancer.
Shearer said in recent years the discovery that PFAS, materials used in the gear firefighters need to wear to fight fires, also increases the risk to the firefighter for cancer.
"We finally are getting firefighters the gear and getting them to wear it, and now find out that the gear that is supposed to protect us is full of cancer-causing agents," he said.
