YAKIMA, WA - Having a profession as a firefighter has many health risks that come with it. Firefighters work in very dangerous environments and face health hazards many times, increase their risk for line-of-duty injury and sometimes death.
Being a firefighter isn't easy, but some firefighters I spoke to told me they're willing to risk their lives to save others.
When speaking with Yakima County Fire District 12, Chief Nathan Craig told me there are three main health risks firefighters go through.
1. Physical Fitness
As a firefighter, you have to be in good physical health to properly do your job.
"There's quite a bit of exertion put out by a firefighter so health and fitness is important," said Fire Chief Craig. "Being able to have enough respiratory drive, we're wearing an SCBA on our back you know? Bringing our own air in so there are higher than usual exertion on a firefighter."
2. Physical Health
Firefighting gear weighs roughly between 50 to 100lbs, and when training for a real fire, firefighters put on all their gear on to make sure they are capable of the real thing.
Their gear is designed to cover most of their skin so firefighters are safe when going into the fire, but unfortunately they still get exposed to carcinogens.
"You know our gear protects us from heat, for the most part, it doesn't protect us from the smoke," said Craig. "The only way you can 100% avoid it is to not operate in the smoke and then we wouldn't be able to do our jobs."
When speaking with one of their firefighters who has been at fire district 12 for over 10 years, he said one particular fire he remembers had him swimming in smoke.
"We had a fire a couple of years ago where I couldn't even see my hand in front of my face, it was so dark in there," said Andrew Pfaff from Yakima County fire district 12. "You got to really rely on your other senses, your hearing your touch and being able to stay on the wall in coordination. When you get into situations like that training comes back."
3. Mental Health
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, a typical person experiences one trauma in their lifetime. As a first responder, that's daily and sometimes more than once a day.
"PTSD is real," said Craig. "We try to do critical stress debriefings, peer to peer counseling and encourage firefighters to talk about their feelings versus like in the past where they just bottled it up and moved on."
When I asked them why they go into the profession knowing how many different health risks they face...
"That's what we signed up for, that's why we're in this profession," said Pfaff.
According to the CDC in a 2019 study, first responder suicides have been rising, it addressed this is an ongoing issue facing the U.S.
If you or anyone you know needs help, contact the national suicide prevention lifeline 1-800-273-talk, this is free and confidential.
