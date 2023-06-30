KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton County Fire District 1 PIO Jenna Kochenauer in a Facebook livestream, a 25-acre brush fire is currently being fought by firefighters on Bob Olson Parkway.
Fighting the fire along with BCFD1 is the Kennewick Fire Department, Pasco Fire, Franklin County Fire District 3 and BCFD2.
Kochenauer says the fire is moving fast and advises for people to avoid the area. No structures are threatened at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
