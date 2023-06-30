Weather Alert

...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .An upper-level low pressure system passing through western Canada on Saturday will induce breezy to locally windy westerly to northwesterly winds along the east slopes of the Cascades and western Columbia Basin. In conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&