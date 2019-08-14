UPDATE 2:41AM 8/14

KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters are trying to salvage any equipment they can at Baker Produce in Kennewick after a fire burnt through it late Tuesday night.

Over 70 firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the fire on Railroad Avenue after someone called in saying they saw smoke coming from Baker Produce at about 11:30 p.m.

When the first crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the building.

Crews were able to contain the fire to inside the building. No one was inside it at the time.

Crews will remain on scene for several hours as they continue to look for any possible hidden fires.

KENNNEWICK, WA- Firefighters are battling a fire at Baker Produce.

Railroad Avenue is currently closed.

This is a developing story and will continue to update as we learn more.