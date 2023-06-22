YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department are on the scene of a fire along the Yakima Greenway, according to Chief Markham.
Markham said the fire is burning behind the Arboretum and is currently the size of half a football field.
No structures are threatened at this time and the Yakima Training Center is assisting.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
