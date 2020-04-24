YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Fire Department (YFD) crews responded to a fire early this morning, Friday, April 24th, adjacent to the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 9 South 6th Avenue.

YFD was alerted to the fire at about 5:15 am today. Firefighters found approximately 100 empty pallets, 50 pallets of books and 50 bales of cardboard burning at a storage lot next to the building.

No injuries were reported.

A Salvation Army employee assisted firefighters by using a forklift to remove burning material so it could be extinguished.

The building sustained some damage to the roof and exterior wall, but action by YFD crews prevented the fire from extending into the building’s interior.

Sixth Avenue was temporarily closed to traffic at Chestnut Avenue while crews battled the fire and remained on scene overhauling the debris.

The dollar loss is estimated at $20,000. Of that amount, $10,000 is the estimated damage to the building adjacent to the fire. The remainder is for the pallets and materials, and a vehicle that was near the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

