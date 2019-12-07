Firefighters cleaning up remains of a fire near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash. - Firefighters are cleaning up remains of a fire four miles south of Toppenish.

It happened on the 58000 Block of Highway 97.

Yakima County Fire District Five arrived at the scene around 8:30 tonight and were able to get it under control within an hour.

Firefighters say one wood-framed home, one manufactured home, two cars, and a camp trailer were destroyed.

25 firefighters from six fire stations were at the scene.

Yakima County District Five says they believe arson may be the cause. However, that is not confirmed yet.

The Yakama National Tribal Police will be continuing the investigation.