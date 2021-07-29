Firefighters doing more than the bare necessities to save an injured cub

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 108 expected with overnight lows only falling to the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The hottest days will be Friday and Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of very hot daytime temperatures and continued warm overnight lows will lead to prolonged periods of potential heat exposure. Excessive heat warnings may be needed in future outlooks if forecasts call for hotter temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&