KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters fought a brush fire behind the Burlington Coat Factory in Kennewick Saturday evening.
The fire burned about six acres of sage brush and grass.
Firefighters say they spent most of the time wetting the grass in the area because a lot of people drive on that road and they didn't want the fire to re-spark.
No word yet what started the fire.
Kennewick Police say on-lookers were impeding the ability of the firefighters to work during this fire.
They ask that the public stay away during events like this.