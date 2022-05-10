Firefighters of all levels to train in new Walla Walla drill tower

WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
The community was invited to an open house from 1-4 p.m. on May 10 for the new Walla Walla Fire Department, College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 fire drill tower at 300 Cayuse Street.
The new facility replaced the previous drill tower, which opened in 1974 and was described as being “at the end of its useful life.” Like the tower before, the new tower will be used as a training facility for the three agencies, who shared the construction costs.
The three agencies were unable to train their firefighters at national standards before the update. In 2018, they came to an agreement to build a new tower they would all use. WWCFD4 paid upfront, with five-year reimbursements agreed upon by Walla Walla and College Place. The upgraded facility meets all training requirements.
“This tower has paid its due, training hundreds of firefighters from across the area, but it is showing its age and can no longer be used to train firefighters in the craft of live fire,” said the press release.
In late 2021, ESD Solutions was contracted nearly $895,000 to construct the tower. Construction began early this year.
“As of this week, visitors to the Washington Park area will see a brand-new, state of the art training tower,” said the press release. “Through the efforts of many, this tower will bring years of training to all area fire departments, which in turn will pay dividends to the residents the agencies strive to protect.”
The facility is three stories tall and provides at least 2,000 square feet of enclosed training space. It features controlled burn rooms for live fire training, a search-and-rescue maze and a variety of props, including get out alive, vertical ventilation, high-angle rope rescue, forcible-entry props and more.
“Firefighters can use these props in various combinations to create numerous scenarios, essentially limited only by imagination,” said the press release. “All the props are designed to provide firefighters with realistic training scenarios that are repeatable for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.