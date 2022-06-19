KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Fire Department responded to reports of visible smoke and flames coming from a two story house off S Myrtle St. and E 6th Ave. in Kennewick Sunday afternoon.
The call came in just past 1:00 pm, when fire crews arrived on scene, smoke and flames were seen coming from the second floor of the home.
KFD Battalion Chief Mike Barnett tells me crews were quick to contain the fire and damage to the second floor. No injuries were reported.
Five engines, two medics and a ladder crew were on scene. KFD received help front he Pasco Fire Department.
The official cause of fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.