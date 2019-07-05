Firefighters perspective on the 4th of July

WEST RICHLAND, WA - While people celebrate the 4th of July holiday, firefighters gear up for their busiest day of the year.

"It's like Christmas for retail, it's the busiest day," says Captain Paul Carlyle of Benton County Fire District 4.

From wildland and structure fires to medical calls for people with breathing difficulties because of the smoke or PTSD triggers because of the noise, firefighters see it all on the fourth.

"It's a very dangerous day for us," says Carlyle. "Not only are we dealing with fires but we're dealing with traffic or sometimes it's the heat and our guys are just tired and worn out."

To stay ahead of the game on such a busy night, firefighters from BCFD4 will set up at a vantage point and scout in an attempt to spot fires as early as possible.

Not only are fires a problem for firefighters on the 4th of July, but all the people can be as well.

"The streets get pretty packed with parked cars and you're also trying to deal with the fact that people are lighting fireworks in the middle of the street as you're responding to calls,"says Carlyle.

Despite extra staffing all the fire districts in the Tri-Cities put in place in anticipation of how busy the day will be, crews yesterday were worn down and spread thin before the sun had even set.