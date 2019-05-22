Firefighters prepare for upcoming wildfire season

WASHINGTON - Firefighters from different state, local and federal agencies all participated in this year's training academy that lasted for six days.

The academy gives firefighters an opportunity to train in a hands-on environment with different courses that focus on safety, live fire field training exercises and working in wild land urban zones.

They are also taught how to use firefighting equipment that can many times be the difference between life and death.

Firefighters say especially for those with no experience fighting wildland fires, this academy gives them an actual idea of what they will be facing during the upcoming fire season.

It also gives firefighters a chance to learn how to work together because many times agencies from all over will have to come together to battle one fire.

The goal for this fire season is to be able to keep all fires below 10 acres.