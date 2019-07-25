PROSSER, WA - Firefighters pulled two people out of a house fire in Prosser early Thursday morning.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies say fire engines were called out sometime after 5:50 a.m. to the 800 block of Higdon Road when neighbors noticed smoke coming out of the home.

When crews got to the scene, the home was covered in flames. At one point, they discovered two people were still inside.

Crews did pull two people out. Neighbors in the area tell the NBC Right Now team it was two children that were pulled out of the home. We are working on confirming that information.

There is no word yet on their condition.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.