KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) responded to reports of a garage fire at 3515 W. John Day Avenue around 1:47 a.m. on February 22.
When firefighters arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from the garage attached to the home.
According to a Kennewick Fire press release the fire was contained to the garage and was put out in about 15 minutes.
Three people were home at the time of the fire. The daughter woke up when she smelled smoke and alerted her father. According to KFD's press release the father then found the fire in the garage and shut the door between the garage and house, helping contain the fire to the garage.
No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is under investigation.
The home did not have working smoke alarms at the time of the fire so firefighters installed new alarms for the family to safely re-occupy the home.
