YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a fruit packaging plant.

The cause of the fire at Roche Fruit Company is still under investigation. The fire started Friday night around 8:30 p.m. Over 500 wooden bins were damaged.

The fire department says the property owner helped move several of the bins - something that kept the fire from spreading.

A company manager says the bins were empty and that no employees were working at the time. No injuries were reported in relation to this incident.

The City of Yakima also says the fire was contained fairly quickly.

"Firefighters responded to the scene and they were there and it took about two hours to get the fire under control," said John Fannin, Community Relations with the City of Yakima. "The property was able to help out with some equipment that he had on site, and then firefighters stayed on a couple of additional hours just if any possible hot spots, and it was early Saturday morning before the firefighters finally left the scene."

The Yakima Fire Chief says as part of the investigation, they will see if any nearby buildings have surveillance cameras with useful footage of that night that could potentially help them with their investigation.

NBC Right Now also spoke with a manager at Roach Fruit Company, who says the fire was something unfortunate especially during harvesting time, but that they will "persevere and move ahead."