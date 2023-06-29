PASCO, Wash. - Fire season is here and we've already had multiple fires in the area. Those fires are keeping our firefighters from their families as they are working long hours to keep us safe. Ben Shearer from the Pasco Fire Department says it's not only stressful on them physically but also mentally.

According to the Shearer, the PFD is a big family and as a family member, they want to support each other.

"80 percent of what we do is medical calls," Shearer says. "So you're out seeing people at their worst days, so the big thing firefighters do around here is take care of each other."

Healthy Headspace: Firefighters and Mental Health Across the country, mental health needs are being noticed and talked about. In fire service in particular, many efforts have been made regarding mental and physical health awareness.

The PFD has responded to numerous fires this year. Shearer says the lack of personnel is forcing the current firefighters to work more hours.

"It's always an overtime thing, especially this time of year," said Shearer. "There are lots of fires happening. There are lots of wildland fires happening. We have to send out people around those fires. We send people out of town to the big fires."

Shearer told me it's stressful to be out working these fires and being away from your family. He says it's important to unwind from those situations.

"That mental health piece is huge," said Shearer. "We want firefighters to be mentally strong from day to day. We want them to be mentally strong in their career at the end of 30 years."

Shearer told me they are working on the mental health piece all the time. He says there are multiple ways they unwind, such as working out, watching tv and having a meal together.

Shearer says one other thing they do is have an After Action Review. This is a way for the firefighters to get things off their chest.

This happens either in the truck returning to the firehouse or at the firehouse.

"That just kind of helps unpack all that stuff, that trauma," he says.

According to Shearer the PFD is one of the first departments in the region to implement a peer support system, something he's very proud of.

"We actually have firefighters that are specially trained to look out for each other," Shearer says. "We have them on each shift and at the different stations."

Shearer says it's nice to know someone has his back, even if he doesn't notice that he could be stressed out. He said firefighters are not the only ones dealing with stress and encourage those who are dealing with stress to talk to someone.

"Take that time, take that mental pause in your day somewhere," said Shearer. "Find that person that you can relate to, sit down and have a conversation with them and check-in. Rehash what's happened in your day somewhere and you might find a big difference in how you respond to the world around you."

Shearer says as they go through one of their 48-hour shifts, one of the biggest things is the comradery in the houses as they check in on each other.

As Shearer says, they are a family.