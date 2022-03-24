UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.
Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael says the fire started from tumbleweeds in a burn barrel. Pieces of burning tumbleweed were carried by the wind to dry grass and tumbleweeds, spreading the fire.
KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Benton County Fire District 1 is asking people to avoid the area around 53rd Avenue. A natural cover fire occurred in the 1100 block that threatened one structure.
Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael said the fire was an estimated five acres.
Michael says the fire is out and crews are conducting cleanup.
